Black Star Legacy Awards Soon

Asabea Cropper and Kenteman

Nineteen57 Events has officially launched this year’s edition of the annual Black Star Legacy Awards, a prestigious platform dedicated to honouring exceptional individuals and organisations contributing to the growth and success of Ghanaian society, and the African continent.

Since its inception as part of Rhythms on the Runway in 2019 during Ghana’s historic Year of Return celebration, the Black Star Legacy Awards has recognised remarkable achievements in creative arts, culture, and beyond.

Esteemed icons from Ghana and Africa such as Obrafour, Ricci Osei, Lisa Hanna, Reggie Rockstone, Queen Asabea Cropper, Nene Agyemang, Agya Koo Nimo, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Morgan Heritage, Stonebwoy, and Richard Mofe Damijo have been among the honorees, setting the stage for what has become a highly-anticipated annual celebration of excellence.

As the Black Star Legacy Awards grows in scope and ambition, Nineteen57 Events is excited to announce its transition to an independent, stand alone event.

This shift allows for an expanded focus, honouring excellence across various fields, including business, leadership, innovation, science, and humanitarian efforts.

This bold move aligns with the awards’ mission of celebrating the spirit of achievement and innovation that defines Ghana and connects it to the broader Pan-African and global community.

While specific event details, including categories and selection criteria, are still being finalised, the Black Star Legacy Awards promises to be an unforgettable experience that highlights the very best of Ghana, Africa, and the diaspora.

More than just an event, the Black Star Legacy Awards is a celebration of the individuals and organisations whose impact resonates far beyond borders.