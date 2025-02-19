Fidelity Bank Poised To Make A Difference

Julian Opuni

Fidelity Bank, arguably, the largest indigenous bank in the country is poised to deliver on its promise of making a difference in the lives of its customers and stakeholders.

To this end, the bank has underscored the need for the public to build a strong savings culture to create wealth and help alleviate poverty.

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, speaking at the bank’s media forum, for some selected journalists from the Western and Central regions in Takoradi, bemoaned the situation where Ghanaians preferred keeping their money at home rather than saving it with a financial institution.

He indicated that increased education by financial institutions is needed to help reverse the trend, and give Ghanaians a better understanding of the essence of savings.

“Fidelity, is a wholly owned Ghanaian Bank so saving at our bank can help keep one on track when there are temptations to spend money anyhow,” he said. “Saving at the bank will also enable individuals to fall on their money as and when they will be in need of it to deal with pressing financial issues.”

Mr. Opuni pointed out that the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is mainly in the area of youth development, health, education and agriculture.

“We give funds to support health projects, grants to build businesses and money to build schools among others. So far, we are assisting in constructing about 15 schools. We have done 12 already and we have three more to go. We believe in impacting positively on others by giving out loans with low interest rates,” Mr. Opuni added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi