Black Starlets Coach Begins Player Screening Ahead Of U-17 AFCON

Dr. Prosper Narteh-Ogum

BLACK STARLETS head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh-Ogum will commence a player screening exercise on Monday as he looks to strengthen Ghana’s squad for the upcoming TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana returns to the continental championship for the first time in eight years, having secured qualification by finishing runners-up at the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The initial group of invited players reported to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on yesterday.

They will undergo a week of training sessions and friendly matches, after which they will make room for subsequent batches of players.

The standout performers from the entire screening process will be drafted into the final squad for the tournament.

The next edition of the TotalEnergies U-17 AFCON is scheduled for April next year in Morocco.

BY Wletsu Ransford