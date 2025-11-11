CAF, PUMA Unveil Official Match Ball ‘ITRI’ For AFCON 2025

AFCON 2025 Official match ball

The Confédération Africaine de Football (‘CAF’), in partnership with leading global sports brand PUMA, have unveiled the Official Match Ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.

Named ITRI, the ball draws inspiration from Morocco’s centuries-old zellij art form – renowned for its intricate geometric mosaics – whilst symbolising the unity and passion of African football across the continent.

The name also pays tribute to the star featured on the Moroccan flag and reflects the star patterns that hold significance in traditional zellij craftsmanship.

PUMA marked the official launch by releasing a reveal video showcasing the ITRI ball, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to the tournament.

The ITRI ball will make its debut in the opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The ball’s striking design incorporates traditional Moroccan zellij geometric patterns, characterised by central star geometry, floral petal outlines and circular symmetry. Each design element carries cultural significance with the Star geometry symbolising ambition, light, and the pursuit of excellence on Africa’s biggest footballing stage.

The Petal shapes represent celebration, growth and the festive spirit that defines the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, while the Circular symmetry reflects the unity of the 24 nations coming together for the tournament.

The unique design also features ‘Flow of Movement’ patterns that capture the distinctive rhythm and dynamic playing style of African football. The ball’s red and green colour palette expresses passion, hope and pride while also paying homage to Morocco’s national identity.