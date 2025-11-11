Rooney Hails Sunderland Captain Granit Xhaka As ‘Signing Of The Season’

Granit Xhaka

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney has described Sunderland skipper Granit Xhaka as “probably the signing of the season” following the club’s impressive return to the Premier League.

Sunderland have exceeded expectations since gaining promotion, sitting fourth on the table with 19 points from their opening 11 matches—firmly on course to meet their target of securing top-flight survival.

Xhaka, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for an initial £13 million, has been at the heart of the Black Cats’ resurgence.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal midfielder has featured in every minute of their league campaign, contributing one goal and three assists. He currently leads the squad in assists, chances created, touches, successful passes, duels won, possession won and distance covered.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain praised Xhaka’s seamless adaptation:

“Coming back to the Premier League you wonder if he can do it, especially with a newly promoted team. But he’s probably been the signing of the season. He has been brilliant.”

Xhaka made 297 appearances during his seven-year stint at Arsenal, winning two FA Cups. Though often a polarising figure at the Emirates—at times clashing with supporters and being stripped of the captaincy—he rebuilt his reputation under Mikel Arteta before departing in 2023. He later played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title win, ending Bayern Munich’s decade-long dominance

Rooney highlighted the midfielder’s resilience and leadership, noting his value in a youthful Sunderland squad:

“When he fell out with the Arsenal fans, it showed real character to return and perform. Then going to Leverkusen and helping them beat Bayern to the title shows how good he is.

“Sunderland have a very young team, so he’s almost like a father figure. He’ll be a huge support for the coach and the new signings, using all his experience.”

Xhaka’s arrival has been one of the major driving forces behind Sunderland’s early-season success, with his influence stretching far beyond the pitch.