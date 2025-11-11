Kotoko Urges Hearts In First Super Clash Narrow Win

Morifing Donzo (M) scored the only goal of the clash

ASANTE KOTOKO earned early bragging rights in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League after edging rivals Hearts of Oak 1-0 in a tense Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match’s turning point arrived midway through the second half when referee Collins Amoah pointed to the spot after Hearts defender Amankwah Baafi carelessly brought down Peter Amidu Acquah in the penalty area.

Morifing Donzo made no mistake with the resulting kick, calmly converting to hand Kotoko the decisive goal.

Kotoko started the game with greater intent, threatening through Saaka Dauda and Hubert Gyau as they applied pressure on the Phobians. Though Hearts eventually settled and tried to push forward, their frontline lacked the cutting edge needed to trouble the Kotoko defence.

By the numbers, Kotoko created the clearer chances, recording six shots with three on target, while Hearts managed five attempts and only one effort that tested the goalkeeper.

The win strengthens Kotoko’s recent superiority in the rivalry, giving them their fourth victory in the last five league meetings with Hearts.

Sunday’s result also lifts the Porcupine Warriors to seventh on the table with 13 points, placing them five points behind the league leaders Aduana Stars, with three outstanding matches still to play.

BY Wletsu Ransford