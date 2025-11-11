Grammy Not The Ultimate Prize – DJ Slim

DJ Slim

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Slim, has jumped into the big conversation about the ongoing controversies surrounding the no show for Ghanaians at the 2026 Grammy awards.

Speaking at 3Music Big Conversation, DJ Slim was of the view that the Grammy conversation is taking a toll in the creative focus of Ghana’s entertainment sector, emphasising that the award is not even the ultimate.

“The Grammy is a U.S.-based award designed for the U.S. market. It’s not the ultimate prize. It’s about reach. The same way Bad Bunny can’t win TGMA, our artistes aren’t plugged into their ecosystem enough to be visible,” he said.

He opined that the country’s creative ecosystem continues to chase recognition from outside while neglecting its own. “We must uphold our own awards because they understand our language, our sound and our stories. Grammys don’t define our excellence,” he said.

Ghanaian artists missed out on nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, despite submitting works in categories like Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. Artists who submitted works include Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Gyakie, M.anifest, and Moliy.

Shatta Wale expressed gratitude to his fans despite missing out, while Black Sherif took the snub in stride, stating it wouldn’t affect his creative focus.

Media Personality, MC Yaa Yeboah, questioned why Ghana, with its rich talent, continues to struggle for Grammy recognition, suggesting a lack of familiarity with the Ghanaian music scene among Recording Academy voters.

Nigeria dominated the nominations, with artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Omah Lay securing spots in the Best African Music Performance category.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke