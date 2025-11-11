Abigail Ashley Grabs Women’s Choice Award Africa Nomination

Abigail Ashley

Media Personality, Abigail Ashley, has grabbed a nomination for the 7th Edition of the Women’s Choice Award Africa (WCAA) for the Media Personality of the Year category.

The WCAA is an event produced by Global Ovations that celebrates the achievements of inspirational women and leaders across the continent. The awards aim to inspire future generations and provide a platform for women to connect, share, and be recognised for their contributions to society.

Known for her years and experience in the Ghanaian media landscape, Abigail Ashley has created a niche for herself in the health and wellness aspect of the media.

Well-known as the host of UTV’s My Health, My Life, Abigail Ashley’s journalism work on health has received numerous accolades, notable among them include Radio Personality and Health Media Personality of the Year at the Golden Age Business and Creative Arts Awards (GABCAA) 2025, 2024.

She has won many honours, including Radio Personality of the Year at the 7th edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) 2024.

Ms. Ashley has written two books: “A Decade of My Life, Behind My Smiles” (2017) and “Grace and Grit” (2025).

As the founder of ‘Behind My Smiles Foundation’, a non-governmental organisation, Abigail Ashley has channeled her energy into sensitising people about kidney health education. The foundation was birthed after being diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2007 and given just five years to live. However, she has defied the odds and lived beyond her predicted lifespan. In 2019, she underwent a successful kidney transplant, which has given her a new lease on life.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke