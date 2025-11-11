Sarkodie Announces 2026 Rapperholic In London

Sarkodie

Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie, has hinted at staging a historic Rapperholic concert next year in London, promising to feature Africa’s A-list musicians for an unforgettable experience.

Sakodie made this revelation after he made a surprise appearance on stage to support Fameye’s concert in London.

He said, “We are going to bring rapperholic next year in London.” He also mentioned the likes of Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, R2bees, Fameye, among others, as major performing acts earmarked to grace the forthcoming concert.

Sarkodie’s recent Rapperholic Homecoming concert in Kumasi was a huge success. The event, held on September 27, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, drew massive crowds despite heavy rains. Fans defied the weather, filling the stadium and making it a memorable night of music and cultural celebrations.

The concert featured an impressive lineup, including Shatta Wale, Efya, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, and Gyakie, among others. Sarkodie’s commanding stage presence and collaborations with other artists thrilled the audience, making it a night to remember.

The event was more than just a concert; it was a cultural celebration honoring Ghanaian music and Sarkodie’s Ashanti roots. Fans and critics alike praised the concert, calling it “historic,” “emotional,” and a true celebration of Ghana’s vibrant music culture.

The success of Rapperholic Homecoming 2025 has cemented Kumasi’s position as a key hub for Ghanaian entertainment, and fans are eager to see what Sarkodie has in store for future events.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke