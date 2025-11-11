Students Sensitised On ECOWAS Protocols

A group photo of the Regional Minister and other dignitaries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has held a day’s sensitisation workshop at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, to educate students from second-cycle and tertiary institutions on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocols and their relevance to regional development.

The event, organised in collaboration with Media Response and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, brought together over 500 students, educators, and policymakers from across the Ho Municipality.

The sensitisation workshop forms part of the Ministry’s broader effort to promote regional awareness, citizenship education, and youth participation in ECOWAS affairs, in line with the country’s commitment to fostering peace, unity, and development across West Africa.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Francis Danti Kotia, Coordinating Director for Multilateral and International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscore the country’s historical role in the formation and sustenance of ECOWAS, stressing the nation’s unwavering commitment to regional unity and prosperity.

“Ghana was not only a founding member of ECOWAS but has remained a strong pillar in ensuring its growth and stability,” he said.

Ambassador Kotia said since its establishment in 1975, ECOWAS has been instrumental in advancing economic growth, political stability, and social development across the West African sub-region.

He indicated that the organisation continues to promote regional integration through various initiatives addressing challenges such as political instability and economic inequality.

He also drew attention to ECOWAS’ youth-focused programmes, including educational exchanges, internships, and cross-border collaborations, and encouraged students to take advantage of such opportunities to develop their skills and contribute to regional development.

Ambassador Kotia expressed optimism about ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore unity following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in January 2024 to form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

He reaffirmed the country’s role as a pillar of stability in the sub-region, noting that Ghana remains committed to the implementation of ECOWAS protocols on free movement, residence, and establishment, which continue to facilitate cross-border trade and cooperation.

“It is your duty to learn about the ECOWAS protocols and understand how they affect your lives, so that you can play a meaningful role in shaping the future of West Africa,” he said.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, urged young people to take an active interest in the ideals and objectives of ECOWAS and to become ambassadors of regional integration, peace, and cooperation.

He said the Volta Region’s position as a strategic border area and gateway between Ghana and other ECOWAS member states makes it central to the success of regional cooperation and trade.

“The protocols and programmes of ECOWAS can only be effective if our citizens, particularly our youth, understand and appreciate their purpose and benefits,” he said.

“The Regional Minister further stated that by deepening awareness of protocols such as the Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services, and regional peace and security mechanisms, we are building informed citizens who value unity and cooperation,” he added.

He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to regional cooperation noting that the country’s foreign policy is anchored on economic diplomacy and regional collaboration.

He also encouraged students to seize opportunities presented by ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), especially in trade, education, technology, and cultural exchange.

“The success of regional integration depends largely on how much the younger generation embraces and lives the ECOWAS dream.

“You are the innovators, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and leaders of tomorrow. Understanding ECOWAS protocols will empower you to make the most of opportunities within the sub-region,” he said.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho