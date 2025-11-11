Sanitopia CIC To Deliver 10,000 Sanitation Projects

Richard Kojo Acheampong, Founder (2nd L) with some officials commissioning one of the facilities

Sanitopia, a Ghanaian Community Interest Company (CIC), has launched an ambitious initiative to construct 10,000 modern sanitation projects across Africa by 2035 as part of efforts to improve public health, education across the continent.

The projects are expected to improved sanitation, empower girls to stay in school, and improve the quality of life in rural and urban communities.

The company’s efforts align with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs), including Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), and Gender Equality aimed at addressing some of the challenges affecting public health, education and gender equality across the continent.

Sanitopia’s model is built on community engagement, transparency, and accountability with each project developed with inclusive participation and robust management practices to ensure long-lasting impact and local ownership.

Sanitopia CIC also seeks to redefine community-driven infrastructure by positioning itself as a construction company driven not by profit, but by purpose and people.

The organisation is committed to creating safe, inclusive community spaces that inspire empowerment, dignity, and better living conditions for all beyond building sanitation blocks.

Sanitopia’s leadership believes that access to proper sanitation is not a privilege, but a basic human right, one that underpins health, equality, and sustainable development.

As part of the foundation’s effort to transform sanitation, Sanitopia CIC constructed 12-seater toilet facility for the Nkonya Senior High School designed exclusively for the girls’ dormitory as well as the completion of an abandoned washroom block.

The new facility features a roofed walkway that connects directly to a 25-unit washroom, ensuring students can move comfortably even during heavy rains.

The initiative has brought a renewed sense of pride, dignity, and confidence to the Nkonya Senior High School community as female students now have access to clean, safe, and functional sanitation, a crucial step toward improving health and supporting consistent school attendance.

Founded by Richard Kojo Acheampong, lawyer, entrepreneur, author and philanthropist, Sanitopia CIC was established with a bold vision to make access to safe and clean sanitation a fundamental right for every child.