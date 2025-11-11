Lebanese Ambassador Bids Farewell

Ambassador Maher Kheir

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Maher Kheir, has paid a farewell visit to Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), marking the completion of his diplomatic mission after more than seven years of service in the country.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kheir expressed his deep appreciation to the government and people of Ghana for their unwavering support, friendship, and hospitality extended to him and to the Lebanese community throughout his tenure.

He highlighted the historic bonds of friendship between Lebanon and Ghana, strengthened by more than a century of Lebanese presence and Ghana’s continuous participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) since 1978 — a symbol of the two nations’ shared commitment to peace and international cooperation.

Ambassador Kheir also reviewed major milestones of bilateral cooperation achieved in recent years, including the Lebanese Scholarship Programme, supporting Ghanaian students in higher education; Francophonie cultural initiatives promoting dialogue and diversity; Memoranda of Understanding with the Ministries of Education and of Tourism, Arts and Culture; The establishment of the Lebanon–Ghana Parliamentary Friendship Association; and the strengthening of economic and cultural cooperation through the Chambers of Commerce and the Francophone Ambassadors’ Group.

Reflecting on his role as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Chair of the Francophone Ambassadors’ Group, Ambassador Kheir said he was honoured to have served the broader diplomatic community in Ghana and to have fostered constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Ablakwa commended Ambassador Kheir for his exemplary service and impactful leadership as Lebanon’s envoy and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

He praised the Ambassador’s contributions to education, health, and intercultural exchange, noting that the scholarships offered to Ghanaian students stand as a testament to his commitment to human development.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to further strengthen the cordial ties between the country and Lebanon.

Ambassador Kheir concluded by expressing his profound gratitude and affection for Ghana and its people, saying he leaves with cherished memories and deep admiration for the nation’s spirit of peace, coexistence, and democracy.

“I am confident that the friendship between Lebanon and Ghana will continue to flourish in the years ahead,” he stated.

A Daily Guide Report