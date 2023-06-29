Black Stars Move Up In World Rankings

Ghana’s Black Stars have made a move up the world rankings, climbing to 59th place in the latest ranking released by FIFA on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

This is a significant improvement for the four-time African champions under the guidance of their newly appointed head coach, Chris Hughton, who took over the team in March 2023.

Since Hughton’s appointment, the team has remained unbeaten, securing a victory against Angola in Kumasi and two draws.

These positive results bode well for Ghana’s chances of making it to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Currently, Ghana is the 11th-best team in Africa, with Morocco topping the rankings. The top five African teams are Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt. Other prominent African countries in the rankings include Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso, completing the top 10.

On the global scale, Argentina still occupies the top spot as the reigning world champions, followed by France and Brazil in second and third position, respectively. England has moved ahead of Belgium to claim fourth spot, while Croatia has also moved ahead of the Netherlands. Italy, Portugal, and Spain round out the top 10.

The Black Stars will resume their AFCON Qualifying campaign in September, with a crucial must-win game against the Central African Republic. The team’s improved performance under Chris Hughton means they will be confident of their chances of securing a win and continuing their ascension in the world rankings.

By Vincent Kubi