Industrial Area Roads Will Be Constructed – Roads Minister Assures Tanker Drivers

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has assured fuel tanker drivers that roads within the Tema Heavy Industrial Area are currently being constructed.

However, he acknowledged that the construction progress has been slower than anticipated. Mr. Amoako-Attah explained that engineering challenges and the need for accuracy have contributed to the delay in completing the roadwork.

During a meeting with the tanker drivers on Thursday, June 29, Amoako-Attah emphasized that the government has not abandoned the project and that the contractor is already on site.

The Minister’s assurance comes after the tanker drivers accused him of neglecting his duty to construct and refurbish the roads.

They argued that the poor condition of the roads endangered their lives due to the hazardous nature of the materials they transport.

As a result, the drivers went on strike on Monday, June 26, 2023, demanding immediate action to address the issue.

The Union of Tanker Drivers’ National Chairman, George Nyaunu, stated that their strike was not aimed at the President but rather at the Minister of Roads.

He justified their industrial action by emphasizing the Minister’s alleged negligence in fulfilling his responsibilities.

In response to the drivers’ demands, the Minister of Roads and Highways assured them that the government has awarded the contract for the road construction and that the contractor is already working on site.

Tanker drivers have vowed not to resume fuel transportation until they witness progress in the road construction project.

By Vincent Kubi