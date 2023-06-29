NPP Supporters To Submit Recommendations After Assin North Defeat

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked its supporters to submit their recommendations after suffering a defeat in the Assin North by-elections on Tuesday, June 27.

The party’s candidate, Charles Opoku, came second in the polls with 12,630 votes, while James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won with 17,245 votes.

The NPP has described the defeat as a wake-up call and has vowed to evaluate its approach, make rational retrospective assessments, and conduct thorough analysis.

The party also congratulated the NDC and its candidate on their victory.

The NPP has urged its supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat of the party for consideration and possible implementation.

