Black Stars Must Have Winning Mindset Against England – Code Micky

Code Mickyy

Content creator and YouTuber Code Micky, real name Michael Nartey, has advised Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, to approach the England match with a fearless, tactical, and winning mindset.

According to him, while England boasts world-class talent and tournament experience, if the Black Stars adopt a timid play, defensive shell can be fatal, stressing that mental courage and disciplined, aggressive counters are the keys to punishing a superior opponent and securing crucial points.

“Looking at the players for both team, there is no way you can tell me that Pickford is good than Benjamin Asare in goal keeping. I think we need to change our mentality in securing a point from this game,” he said.

While acknowledging the fact that the England team has the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Elliot Anderson, Code Micky noted that when the Black Stars midfielders press aggressively as a unit, they can dictate the tempo of the game.

He also pointed out that while aggression is required, mental discipline ensures the team avoids the pitfalls of unnecessary fouls, which can be costly in high-stakes matches officiated by strict referees.

“If you get the mindset that you all are men and you as a Ghanaian has passed through grave hardship to get to the tournament, with this mindset you will win, and that was the mindset Cape Verde used in drawing with Uruguay,” he added.

Anxiety has set in across Ghana as the Black Stars prepare to face England today in a highly anticipated international clash. The mood is tense in homes, offices, and fan zones nationwide. For many supporters, today’s game is a test of Ghana’s progress against one of the world’s football elite nations.

Social media has been buzzing since the fixture was confirmed, with fans posting predictions, team line-up debates, and nervous “pray for us” messages. The Black Stars go into the match under pressure to prove themselves against England’s star-studded squad. But Ghanaian fans are holding on to hope that the Stars can rise to the occasion, as they have done against big teams in the past.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke