Nkonkonsa, Yankey Gave Me My Radio Job – Abena Moët

Abena Moët

Fast-rising media personality and Entertainment Pundit, Abena Moët, has recounted how brand influencer Bernard Fiifi Yankey and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, gave her a breakthrough in the media landscape.

Speaking in an interview on United Television’s “U-Cook” show, Abena Moët indicated that some nine years ago she had a first radio job as a co-guest on Abeiku Santana’s drive-time show “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo“ kind courtesy of her two friends.

“I was on Snapchat living my life where one day Yankey called me that Abeiku Santana needs a panelist on his show and has delegated Nkonkonsa to do that search. So therefore he has sent my name for that position. I met Abeiku at Okay FM in person and the rest is history (sic),” she said.

Abena Moët has spent nearly a decade building her name in Ghana’s media space. She started out nine years ago as a co-guest on Okay FM, where she cut her teeth discussing topical issues and connecting with listeners.

Her energy and ability to blend entertainment talk with real-life issues quickly made her a familiar voice. She now serves as a co-host on GHOne TV’s TOAST, one of the network’s flagship lifestyle shows. On TOAST, she helps steer conversations around pop culture, lifestyle, and trending stories, bringing the same candid, relatable style that made her popular on radio.

Beyond her regular hosting duties, Abena Moët is a recurring face on UTV’s United Showbiz. There, she weighs in not just on entertainment news and celebrity culture, but also on broader social stories affecting Ghanaians. Her commentary often bridges the gap between “showbiz gist” and the real social impact of those stories.

Known for her bold opinions, wit, and conversational tone, Abena Moët has carved a niche as a presenter who can hold her own in both light entertainment and serious social discourse. Over nine years, she’s moved from guest contributor to lead co-host, reflecting her growth and influence in Ghanaian media.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke