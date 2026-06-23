Criticise Dresses, Not Personalities – Nana Akua

Nana Akua Addo

German-born Ghanaian model, actress, and film producer, Nana Akua Addo, has called on fashion critic Charlie Dior to focus on constructive criticism rather than personal attacks on celebrities/ influencers.

Recounting her encounter with the fashion critic years ago, Nana Akua stated that she felt disrespected when she was wrongly criticised for her Yartel outfit at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

“Why do you think we go through all this? The reason is that we want you to see the craftsmanship that went into the dress, you know?

“So, say somebody takes a phone to photograph me and you come on my page, you’ve seen the professional photos we took, you’ve seen the videos, you’ve seen the details.

“Why would you boycott all of that and actually take the picture somebody took on their phone to critique the dress? For me, that was low, below the belt, and I definitely had an issue with it,” she said.

Nana Akua added, “You see, this is my problem with Charlie; I think he needs to take what he does more seriously. He is fantastic, but I think the clickbait is getting in the way of his intellectual judgment. He is offending and attacking people. No fashion critic would ever take a dress captured by a phone and use it to critique the designer’s work—that is a disservice to the designer. That is a big shame on him as a fashion critic.”

Speaking on the recently held TGMA awards criticism, she indicated that, “How can you say Asantewaa has a big head? No, that’s attacking her personality. Your job is to talk about how she’s looking. I think these TikTokers are young.

“You should see my throwback pictures. As a critic, you need to guide them. That’s what KKD did for me. You need to guide them. You need to encourage them. That’s what Oscar did. Oscar would never tell you, ‘You have a big head, big stomach,’ or say, ‘What Hajia is wearing looks like a police uniform’. Why would you want to say all this?”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke