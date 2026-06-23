Ex-Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Given Four-Year Ban

Vondrousova

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been banned for four years for refusing an anti-doping test last year.

Vondrousova, 26, was charged by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after denying a doping control officer entry to her home to conduct the test in December 2025.

The Czech player said in April she feared for her safety when the officer called and said they failed to follow “protocol”.

But a tribunal determined Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 2023, provided “no compelling justification” for refusing a test.

Vondrousova’s suspension will end on 21 June 2030, but she has a right to appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Under anti-doping rules, the starting point for a sanction when a player refuses a test is the same as if they had tested positive.

During the hearing, Vondrousova explained stress and poor mental health had affected her decision-making, in addition to her safety concerns.

ITIA chief executive officer Karen Moorhouse said while the agency understands the testing process is “uncomfortable” and also acknowledges the additional burden it can carry for players competing, “it is essential to protect fair competition”.

Moorhouse added: “Safety and welfare of players and our testers is really important to us. Our testers are well-trained, professional, and the gender of our testing witness always matches the player.

“They carry ID at all times, and players are able to verify their identity in other ways if they are ever unsure.”

Vondrousova, who is ranked 122 in the world, said she felt scared when the officer approached her door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol, adding: “In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything.”

BBC Sport