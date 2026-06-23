Odartey Lamptey Fears England Test Could Be Too Tough For Stars

Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has admitted he would not be surprised if the Black Stars fall to England in their crucial Group L encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana face England today at Gillette Stadium, with both nations looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage after winning their opening matches.

The Black Stars began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto, while England also secured maximum points in their first outing.

Despite Ghana’s positive start, Lamptey believes England will enter the contest as clear favourites.

He pointed to the quality, depth and experience available to the Three Lions under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

“I will be surprised should Black Stars win against England. They are better than us in terms of everything,” Lamptey said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

The former forward, however, stressed that his support remains firmly with Ghana and that he would gladly celebrate an upset victory.

“I’m a Ghanaian, and if we win, I will celebrate. But on the face of it, I’ll not be surprised if we lose to England,” he added.

Both teams head into the highly anticipated clash level on three points, setting up what could prove to be a decisive match in the race for qualification from Group L.

After facing England, Ghana will conclude their group-stage campaign against Croatia as they seek to advance beyond the first round of the World Cup for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford