Coach Mingle Takes Charge Of New U-17 Nationwide Talent Hunt

Kassim Ocansey Mingle

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle to lead the technical team responsible for developing and managing the national Under-17 side made up of players born in 2010.

Mingle will be assisted by Hamza Mohammed, while Stephen Ahorlu takes up the role of goalkeepers’ trainer. Waisu Ali Mohammed has been named team manager.

The newly constituted technical team has already begun work as preparations intensify for the upcoming WAFU B U-17 Championship qualifiers.

As part of the build-up, a nationwide scouting exercise is currently underway to identify promising young talents from schools, colts clubs, football academies and community teams across the country.

The talent search is expected to cover all 10 football regions, giving aspiring footballers born in 2010 the opportunity to impress selectors and earn a place in the national team setup.

Meanwhile, Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who guided Ghana’s U-17 team for players born in 2009 earlier this year, has been assigned to oversee preparations for the next age-group cycle involving players born in 2011.

Dr. Ogum will begin monitoring emerging talents and coordinating scouting activities ahead of the team’s official assembly next year.

The GFA believes the arrangement will create continuity within the youth development structure, ensuring a seamless transition between age groups while providing adequate preparation for future international competitions.

The appointments form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s youth football system and build a strong foundation for the next generation of national team stars.

BY Wletsu Ransford