MTN Backs Black Stars Ahead Of England Clash

Black Stars lineup against Panama

MTN Ghana has thrown its support behind the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup Group L clash with England on June 23, calling on Ghanaians to unite behind the team.

The headline sponsor of the senior national team extended best wishes to the players, technical team, and management as they prepare to face one of the tournament’s strongest sides.

The message follows Ghana’s victory over Panama, a result MTN Ghana said showcased the squad’s dedication, resilience, and determination, reigniting hope among millions of fans.

“The victory over Panama was a proud moment for Ghana and a reflection of the hard work, discipline, and team spirit of the Black Stars,” said Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana.

“As they prepare for the important challenge against England, we want them to know that the entire nation stands firmly behind them,” he said.

Blewett added “We wish the team every success and encourage all Ghanaians to continue supporting them as they carry our hopes and aspirations onto the world stage.”

He noted that football remains a powerful force for national unity, bringing together people from all walks of life in support of a common cause.

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to sports development and nurturing talent across the country. As official sponsor, the company said it remains confident in the Black Stars and wished them the very best in their World Cup campaign.

A Sports Desk Report