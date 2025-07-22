Black Stars Player Asked Me To Sit On Him – Akuapem Poloo Alleges

Akuapem Poloo

Actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has made shocking allegations against an unnamed former Black Stars player, claiming he behaved inappropriately towards her during a private encounter in 2010.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on July 17, 2025, Poloo recounted what she described as a disturbing and humiliating experience during her early days in Accra as a young and aspiring entertainer.

According to her, the alleged incident took place shortly after she relocated to Accra and began mingling in social circles that included prominent footballers. She recalled meeting the player at Rockstone’s Office, a well-known nightlife spot frequented by celebrities and athletes.

“Around 2010, I had just moved to Accra. I used to go to Rockstone’s Office with friends. One day, I met a Black Stars player there—he was sitting in the VIP section. He called me over and took my number,” she said.

Poloo stated that the footballer later invited her out. During the meeting, she said she declined food and drinks out of shyness, but the situation quickly escalated after he offered to drop her off.

“He asked me to sit with him in his car. While in the car, he exposed himself and asked me to sit on his manhood. He said if I did, he would give me a huge amount of money,” she alleged.

She claimed that although tempted by the substantial amount of cash she saw in the car, she ultimately declined the offer.

The actress said the footballer attempted to contact her multiple times after the incident, but she never responded.