John Sam Wins Real Estate Student Award

John Sam receiving the award

Founder of John Sam Realty, John Sam, has been named Real Estate Student of the Year at the 2025 National Youth Mentorship Summit & Awards, held under the theme, “A Catalyst for the New Economy.”

The summit serves as a platform for youth empowerment, mentorship, and celebrating exceptional achievements in various fields. John Sam’s recognition as Real Estate Student of the Year underscores not only his academic excellence but also his passion for transforming the real estate landscape in Ghana.

Through his venture, John Sam Realty, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation, ethical business practices, and community-focused development, values that align with the summit’s mission to foster a new generation of change-makers.

Reflecting on the award, John shared, “Winning this award is both an honor and a responsibility.”It reaffirms my belief that youth can lead meaningful change in our economy, especially through real estate, which plays a critical role in sustainable development. I’m deeply grateful to the organisers and inspired to do even more.”

The 2025 National Youth Mentorship Summit & Awards continues to serve as a beacon of hope and a launchpad for future leaders. John Sam’s achievement stands as a testament to what is possible when passion meets purpose and when young people are given the platforms to shine.

Among the distinguished speakers at this year’s event were Stephen Blewett, CEO, MTN Ghana, Richie Mensah CEO, Lynx Group Limited, Sina Kamgate, Executive Head Retail Banking, GCB PLC, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, General Manager, EIB Network, Albert Prempeh Kusi, Convenor & CEO, LEC Group, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy chief of staff, Ghana, and Janet Sunkwa-Mills CEO/co-founder of AFRIBIZ Group Limited, whose insights illuminated pathways for young leaders navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving global economy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke