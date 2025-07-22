Boardroom Governance Team Engages Chief Of Staff

The team with Julius Debrah

Organizers of the Boardroom Governance Summit have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting governance excellence, ethical leadership, and national development with a high-level courtesy call to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, at the Jubilee House ahead of the 2025 edition of the Summit.

The strategic engagement, held under the auspices of Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who will also be the Guest of Honor at the Summit in October, marks the beginning of this year’s journey toward the much-anticipated Summit, which is expected to spotlight the national importance of effective corporate governance.

The courtesy call was led by the Convenor, industrialist and global governance advocate, Professor Douglas Boateng in collaboration with, the Institute of Directors Ghana (IoD-Gh), Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) and other partners.

Speaking during the engagement, the Chief of Staff reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting governance excellence across all spheres of national life.

“As a nation, there are times when we become accustomed to our usual ways of doing things, and we need someone to prompt us, because if you keep doing the same thing repeatedly, you tend to become complacent. That’s why we’re excited about this summit: it offers a platform to discuss and strategize on how best we can run our institutions and companies more efficiently,” he said.

Mr. Debrah further emphasised that robust governance structures are foundational to effective public sector delivery and private sector growth, particularly in the face of today’s complex global challenges. “From time to time, we must pause and reflect: what are we doing right, and what are we doing wrong? President Mahama intends to reinvigorate our systems of governance in areas where we have become lax,” he added.

In his remarks, Professor Douglas Boateng highlighted the importance of national ownership in the governance discourse. “Today’s courtesy call on the government is a reaffirmation of our shared belief that board governance excellence, particularly at the boardroom level, is not a peripheral discussion but a national imperative,” said Prof. Boateng.

He added that the principles guiding boardrooms should extend beyond corporate spaces to public decision-making bodies.

He stated, “It is important to remember that boardrooms are not only in corporate towers. Cabinets and ministerial committees are also boardrooms where decisions shaping the destiny of the nation are made. Like corporate boards, they must be guided by best-practice principles of transparency, accountability, competence, and ethical stewardship.”

This year’s engagement builds on the momentum generated by the maiden edition in 2024, which brought together over 700 C-suite executives and governance professionals to explore the intricate relationship between boardroom governance, accountability, and sustainable development.

With this year’s summit projected to draw an even larger participation and deeper stakeholder engagement, the 2025 edition promises to further entrench the values of ethical leadership and long-term value creation in Ghana’s corporate and public sector institutions.

By Samuel Boadi