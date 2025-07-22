Shatta Wale Knocked Down On Kumasi Stage

Shatta Wale

Dancehall star Shatta Wale was unexpectedly knocked to the ground by an overexcited fan during a live performance in Kumasi on July 19, 2025.

The incident occurred at the Golden Dew Hotel while Shatta Wale was performing his popular track ‘Taking Over’.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the musician is seen engaging the crowd when a fan suddenly rushes onto the stage.

While being chased by security, the fan accidentally bumped into Shatta Wale, causing him to fall. Security personnel quickly restrained the fan and removed him from the stage.

Shatta Wale got up immediately and paused the show to address the situation. Displeased, he expressed frustration and questioned what might have happened if he had been seriously injured. He also used strong language to show the seriousness of the encounter.

Despite the disruption, many fans praised Shatta Wale for maintaining his composure and continuing the performance after the incident.