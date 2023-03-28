Black Stars Snatch Vital Away Point… To Deny Angola Win

Chris Hughton

Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday snatched a vital away point to deny their Angolan counterparts all three points in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Luanda.

Substitute Osman Bukari’s second half leveller was enough to push the Chris Hughton’s men closer to the 2023 AFCON qualification in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Red Star Belgrade forward took less than a minute to announce his presence after connecting a cross from fellow substitute Joseph Painstil to cancel Lucas Joao’s second half penalty for the home side.

Angola proved lethal minutes before the break, but Costa failed in his solo run.

Ghana will later host the Central African Republic and face Madagascar away in their final two matches in Group E.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum