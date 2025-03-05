Black Stars Technical Team Meets Sports Minister

Black Stars Technical team members with Kofi Adams (in Kaftan)

In a significant step toward Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, led the Black Stars’ technical team to meet with the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams yesterday.

The meeting, held in the Minister’s office, served as an official introduction of the technical team to the government’s sports leadership.

Okraku emphasised the importance of the visit, stating that he sought the Minister’s support and blessings to ensure the team’s success, particularly in the crucial World Cup qualifiers ahead.

Welcoming the delegation, Kofi Adams expressed his commitment to the team’s success, urging a united effort from all stakeholders.

He reaffirmed his open-door policy, encouraging the coaches and officials to reach out whenever his assistance was needed. He further challenged the team to work cohesively, emphasising that Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup must be a shared national priority.

Among those present at the meeting were Black Stars head coach Otto Addo; Technical Director, Winfried Schäfer, and Assistant Coach Desmond Ofei. Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion, as Ghana gears up for a crucial phase in its football journey.

By Wletsu Ransford