Ghanaian Faces Extradition To Nigeria Over Theft

A Ghanaian is set to be extradited to Nigeria to stand trial for allegedly stealing his employer’s vehicle, electronic gadgets, and money.

The suspect, Stephen Agordotse, a Ghanaian national who was the Operations Manager at Discovery Logistics and E-Commerce Service in Lagos, Nigeria, is accused of stealing the company’s assets valued at 8,760,000 Naira, an equivalent of GH¢90,555.82.

The items include a KIA Cerato saloon car, two motorcycles, a laptop, a mobile phone, a flat-screen television, and 180,000 Naira (GH¢1,860.43) in cash.

Agordotse has been remanded into police custody by a Circuit Court in Accra pending his extradition to Abuja, to stand trial for the crime.

His remand followed concerns by the trial judge that the suspect will not appear before the court to stand trial if he is allowed to go home.

“Considering the steps being taken by the state to extradite the accused to Nigeria for trial, the accused may not appear before the court if set at liberty. Accordingly, the accused is remanded into police custody,” the court held.

The prosecution has told the court that all is set for the suspect to be extradited to Nigeria to face trial, hence asked the court for a short adjournment.

The court granted the request and adjourned the case to March 12, 2025.

INTERPOL Abuja issued a notice on January 13, 2025, indicating that Agordotse had been arrested by the Accra Central Police. He was later taken into custody for further questioning.

The suspect is said to have admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement, indicating that he stole the items while serving as the company’s Operations Manager.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak