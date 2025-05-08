Blacko Stands Tall On Audiomack’s Most Streamed List

Black Sherif

GHANA’S AFROBEAT sensation, Black Sherif, has made triple features on Audiomack’s most streamed songs for April, 2025.

Earning a spot on Audiomack’s top 10 most-streamed African artistes for the month, Black Sherif’s songs like ‘Soma Obi’, ‘The Sacrifice’, and ‘The Victory Song’ off his ‘Iron Boy’ album earned fourth, fifth, and sixth spots on the list, respectively.

Iron Boy is Black Sherif’s second studio album, released on April 3, 2025 through the Empire Records label. The album features guest appearances from Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, with Fireboy DML featured on the album’s lead single, ‘So it Goes’.

Iron Boy combines Hip-hop, Afrobeat and Highlife while exploring themes of strength and vulnerability. The album, soon after its release, received critical acclaim from music critics and the public alike.

The Audiomack list has Nigeria’s Davido at the top of the list with his song ‘With You’, which features Omah Lay, followed by ‘Most Wanted’ by Zinoleesky and ‘See Me See God’ by Barry Jhay.

The seventh spot had ‘Imagine’ by Niphkeys featuring Ayomaff, Tanzania’s singer Juma Jux’s ‘God Design’ took the eighth spot, while ‘My Brother’ by Tiblaze and ‘Police’ by Kizz Daniel occupied the ninth and tenth positions respectively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke