BLAG Ghana Constructs Cruyff Court In Tema

Evans Bobie Opoku (R), joined by other dignitaries to cut the sod for the construction of the artificial turf in Tema

The Cruyff Foundation has partnered Cargill Ghana Limited and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), to cut sod for the construction of Cruyff Court Tema Meridian, the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The facility, funded by Cargill, when completed would have artificial grass, changing rooms, floodlights, fencing, and wheelchair access for easy mobility for persons with disabilities.

The court aims at keeping children active and improving their physical and mental health to honour legendary Dutch footballer and manager Johan Cruyff.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Opoku, commended the Cruyff Foundation for considering Ghana to benefit from its courts, adding that it would help the Tema metropolis to unearth talents.

Mr. Opoku said such requisite facilities were important for the country to unearth talents in the youth, adding that with the provision of artificial turf fields, the kids could train on good pitches early and master their skills.

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, said the turf when completed would end the current trend of children spending more time on screen rather than engaging in outdoor games and sports such as playing football.

He noted that having the facility on the Mante Din School in Tema would help the children of the school and the community to produce more football talents.

Chief Operating Officer of BLAG Ghana, Eddie Dankwa, contractors of the facility, said his outfit was working tirelessly to finish and hand over the facility to the community by January 2023.

