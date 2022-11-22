Skuuls Reunion Goes To El Wak Stadium

Stonebwoy

Ghana’s biggest outdoor event, the annual Skuuls Reunion, is set to hit Accra in a grand style this Saturday, November 26 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

The event returns after a five-year break and is now spearheaded by Hitz FM, a sister brand of Joy FM, with the support of all the brands from the Multimedia Group.

The Skuuls Reunion is a yearly event that brings back fond memories people had during their Senior High School days and to relive those memorable days all over again.

Dubbed ‘Hitz FM Skuuls Reunion’, it has served as a networking and socialisation platform, bringing together alumni of various schools to relive memories of their school days.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 20,000 students who would participate in various sporting activities like the five-a-side soccer competition, arm wrestling, 50-metre dash, tug-of-war, and jama competition, among others.

The event, according to the organisers, will also witness live musical performances from some selected celebrated crowd-pulling artistes.

The organisers said artistes such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Keche and a host of others have been carefully selected due to their ability to thrill the thousands of patrons who will attend the event.

There will be good food and plenty to drink, with great music from some of the top DJs such as DJ Andy Dosty, DJ Black and DJ Bredash.

The organisers have also promised patrons of the Skuuls Reunion a day to remember as they and sponsors of the event would give away souvenirs.

Over the years, the annual Skuuls Reunion has served as the platform that unites former schoolmates and classmates, with friends who may have been separated and never seen each other for decades, coming together once again, for fun, and to share fond memories of school days.

By George Clifford Owusu