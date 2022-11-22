Adina Wants Recognition On Global Music Market

Adina

Ghanaian songstress and multi-award-winning musician, Adina Thembi Ndamse, popularly known as Adina, has revealed how far she wants her music to go.

She also hinted about how she intends to conquer the music world by focusing on releasing relatable and soul-searching songs that will galvanise thoughts and inspire generations.

The ‘Killing Me Softly’ hitmaker has continued to carve a niche for herself in the music industry with her various songs, therefore achieving her dream of being very well known in the local music industry in the country.

Having made music collaborations with some of the industry’s favourites including Kuame Eugene, Sarkodie, Trigmatic, KiDi, EL, King Promise, among others, she appears to be living her dreams while living her best life.

The female afrobeat act, who is considered one of the best female vocalists in the music industry, said it is her dream to see her music making waves on the global music scene.

Credited with hit songs like ‘Why’, ‘Take Care Of You’, ‘Makoma’, ‘Too Late’ among others, the afrobeat artiste performed incredibly at the Promise Land Destination at Gold Coast Festival held in Australia recently, and mentioned that it’s fulfilling to have people love her music and sing it as though they were Ghanaian.

In an interview on Y97.9 FM, Adina said through the global music rating chart maker, she is able to notice where her music is not getting to. She added that Apple Music’s ratings and social media tags also help determine where her music is making waves and gaining more streams.

The songstress recently hosted the maiden edition of her annual musical concert dubbed ‘Amplified Concert’, which was held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra to celebrate her achievement on the music scene as well as to entertain her fans.

It witnessed live performances from artistes such as Kwabena Kwabena, Trigmatic, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuame Eugene among others.

In March 2021, she won the Woman of the Year award at the 3music Women’s Brunch as well as Best Female Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards.