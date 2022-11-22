Frankie Rhymz Touches On State Of Economy With ‘Ghana Ay3 Shi’

A young and enterprising Ghanaian hiphop artiste, Frank Osei Opoku of ‘Too Much Money’ fame, has officially released his latest single titled ‘Ghana Ay3 Shi’that touches on the state of Ghana’s economy.

Produced by Oofroad Entertainment, the song talks about social injustice in Ghana.

The singer uses the song to speak about traders increasing prices of products, people living beyond their means due to societal pressure and hardships in the economy.

He criticised traders, drivers, and corrupt politicians among others, whose ungodly activities continue to undermine the progress of the society.

In the song, Frankie Rhymz said the lack of jobs and livelihoods continued to drive the youth to the edge of criminal and suicidal inclinations, and therefore their plight must become the concern of the government.

He indicated that he was resolute in joining the public to fight the ills in society through music, and he believed by using music, the increasing rate of corruption among others would reduce.

“What inspired me to write ‘Ghana Ay3 Shi’ song is the current reality, the suffering of people all over the country. I always feel sad when I see people suffering to make ends meet,” he said.

He believes his latest single will impact positively on every Ghanaian.

According to him, the song should be embraced by all Ghanaians because it will help Ghana to fight economic crisis as well as corruption among others, which has greatly affected the country’s image.

“My song is admonishing our leaders to be conscious of who we are as Ghanaians in other to lay a solid foundation for the youth,” Frankie Rhymz said.

Known for his Scottish style of dressing and unique delivery, Frankie Rhymz, who announced his presence in the music scene some years back, underscored that his new hiphop song is very educative and has good danceable beats.

He urged everyone to pay attention to the messages in the song to be enlightened and inspired to champion a worthy cause to fight corrupt activities in Ghana for a better living standard.For more information about him visit his social media handles@frankierhymz official.

By George Clifford Owusu