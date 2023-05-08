Blame Salinko For His Divorce- Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has blamed his colleague Salinko for being the reason his wife has divorced him.

According to him, Salinko exposed his wife to a lot of things about his work, indicating that he shouldn’t have done that.

In a video from his interview in circulation, Oboy Siki said it is not every woman that deserves that attention.

“Salinko will learn some sense from this. When he got married, he takes his wife to almost every event he is invited to. It’s not the right thing to do, marriage isn’t like that. There is a difference between marriage and courtship. It even dwindles the respect people have for you. Whenever we go to events, you always grab two seats for yourself, for everything that is being served including food, drinks and so on, you take double. Why? When you do that, you are spoiling the woman too much.

Sometimes, because provision was made for only you, you have to fight for food for your wife. She sees all these things,” he stated.

Last week viral reports captured Salinko saying his wife divorced him because she was fed up with their marriage.

“Madam just said that she is fed up, we went to the father and the father also said he can see the daughter is fed up; no one maltreated her or did anything to her. I nearly went mad but I had to manage because initially when I go to the market to sell, I can sit there for a while until someone prompts me before I become conscious of myself.

Yes, a lady can tell you that she is fed up without any reason,” he alleged.

However, Oboy Siki thinks Salinko caused the divorce the moment he started attending events with h is wife.