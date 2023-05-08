Adane Best Grateful To Black Sherif For Honouring His Music

Black Sherif and Adane Best

Veteran musician, Adane Best says he is thankful to young musician, Black Sherif for honouring his legacy on stage during the 2023 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday night.

Blacko after receiving his VGMA’s Artiste of the Year Award gave props to the veteran music by singing a verse from his song titled, ‘Maafio’. This was to send a message about how sure he was about winning.

He told TV3 that the song carries a message of hope for his musical journey and the award’s predictions.

“Singing Adane Best’ song on stage is like a culture. I love him soo much. The love did not start today or five years ago, we love him from home. My mother loves him so much. I have even recorded a song for him,” he added.

While he was talking on the TV platform, Adane Best surprisingly called into the interview session to express his gratitude.

He said he was thankful Blacko reminded the crowd and millions who watched the award show of his music