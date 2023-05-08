Minister Commissions 2 Cell Sites In Savannah Region

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful with stakeholders at the commissioning of the Mognori cell site

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has commissioned two cell sites at Mognori and Sumpini communities in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

The two cell sites forms part of the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at the commissioning, indicated that the government is building about 2,016 cell sites across the country.

According to her, about 110 cell sites have been built and connected.

“We are working on the challenges and by the end of this year all the 2,016 will be completed and connected to serve about four million Ghanaians who do not have access to the internet to also utilize data and high speed voice services for all their online interactions and to be part of the digital revolution that is going on.”

She noted that the government of President Akufo-Addo is determined to build a rural network which will connect all unserved and underserved with high speed voice and data services.

“ We don’t want to leave anybody behind and without connectivity you cannot do anything at all and so we are determined to build a rural network which will connect all our unserved and underserved with high speed voice and data services so that they can also be part of the technology era.”

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation,disclosed that the project is part of the Digitize Ghana Agenda by the ruling government and assured the rest of the beneficiary communities who are yet to be connected that by the end of the year government will complete them.

The Minister is on a 5-day working visit of the Savannah region.

Opinion leaders at the Mognori and Sumpini communities thanked the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and the Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency for facilitating the building of the cell sites.

They revealed that the lack of network connectivity was a big challenge for them especially when they needed to call for ambulances to carry emergency cases to the hospital or reach out to the security agencies when they encounter problems in their various communities.

FROM Eric Kombat , Sumpini