Blame Your Husband For Backlash – Afia To Empress Gifty

Mr. & Mrs. Adorye. INSET: Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, believes gospel musician Empress Gifty’s recent social media backlash stems from her husband, Hopeson Adorye’s misdemeanour.

Empress Gifty, over time, has faced some backlash on social media from fans who believed she was mocking Nana Ama McBrown’s broken arm during a TV appearance, though Empress Gifty has since denied these claims, stating she has great respect for McBrown and is too accomplished to be involved in trivial conflicts. Many still hold on to the notion that the gospel musician has ‘bad motives’ towards actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Empress Gifty further cursed social media critics who, she claims, are fans of Nana Ama McBrown, after some interpreted her actions as mocking McBrown’s broken arm.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has shared her opinion on the trending issue, blaming Hopeson Adorye for setting up Empress Gifty for public ridicule.

“Stop crying and complaining about your curses; it won’t work. As a Christian, you find pleasure in insinuations instead of spreading the gospel, and you do this every day. Your husband likes insulting women, and they will come for you, the wife, so advise him,” she said.

She added, “Ghanaians hate you and are not interested in what you do because of your husband, who finds pleasure in disgraceful women. No one is willing to come to your defence because of the caliber of husband you have.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke