Blay Launches Bawumia Nation

Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Ghana and Head of the Digital Campaign Team for the Bawumia For President 2024 Campaign, Dr. Augustine Blay, has officially launched Bawumia Nation at the Athletic Oval of the University of Ghana.

The event drew a crowd of dignitaries from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), members of Bawumia Nation, and representatives from various NPP volunteer groups, alongside party sympathisers and leaders.

In his address, Dr. Blay described Bawumia Nation as a volunteer online mobilisation group aimed at uniting individuals who share a common goal: to elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President of Ghana in the upcoming general election.

He emphasised the initiative’s inclusivity, allowing anyone, regardless of location, to contribute to the campaign.

Highlighting a key feature of the initiative, Dr. Blay introduced the Bawumia Nation App, which is the first of its kind among NPP volunteer groups.

The app is designed to connect members and facilitate active participation in the campaign.

“Be part of Bawumia Nation by downloading the App on either Google Play Store or Apple App Store,” he urged attendees. “Follow the prompts to sign in and create an account and profile.”

Dr. Blay encouraged members to recruit twelve individuals who will be designated as “citizens of Bawumia Nation,” making them their Prefects.

He explained that this recruitment strategy would help expand the network, with each new member also encouraged to bring in twelve more.

“Enter your Member ID as their referral code and encourage them to recruit their twelve people to become citizens of Bawumia Nation,” he added. “From there, the cycle continues, thereby expanding our network.”

He also announced that individuals could earn badges and tokens for contributing to the network’s growth.

“Connect with other citizens, engage your friends, and network with others to campaign together. Together, we can ensure that Dr. Bawumia wins the upcoming election,” Dr. Blay concluded.

According to Dr. Blay, the launch is a significant step in mobilising grassroots support for Dr. Bawumia’s presidential campaign as the 2024 elections approach.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke