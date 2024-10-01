Ghana Records 603 Rabies Cases

Dr. Yaw Fenteng Danso attending to a dog at the ceremony

Ghana has recorded 603 rabies cases in the last four years, with Ashanti, Greater Accra, Upper East, Western and Central regions recording the most reported outbreaks, the Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Yaw Fenteng Danso has stated.

According to him, between 2023 and 2024, the Veterinary Service Department (VSD) has vaccinated 172,000 dogs and cats, covering 20% coverage over the period.

The upsurge in rabies cases, Dr. Danso attributed to apathy of pets owners, perceived high cost of vaccination and failure to sanction dog owners who did not vaccinate their dogs.

Dr. Danso also expressed worry about misconception that hunting dogs underperform after being vaccinated, a belief he described as erroneous.

He made these assertions at the World Rabies Day Celebration which was held at Asuofua near Barekesse in the Atwima Nwabiagya district of the Ashanti region.

As part of the celebration, the Veterinary Service provided free anti-rabies vaccination for pets in Asuofua and its environs.

The World Rabies Day is an annual event established by Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) with the goal of global elimination of rabies by 2030. Annually, rabies is estimated to cause 55,000 human deaths worldwide.

56% of these global human deaths are in Africa.

Touching on the theme, ‘Breaking Rabies Boundaries’, the Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer mentioned that the time has come for efforts eliminating barriers that are limiting efforts to achieve the global goal of zero rabies death by 2030.

On factors which are impeding the fight against rabies, he mentioned breaking of the siloes, lack of one health collaboration, lack of collaboration, small scale programme, insufficient cooperation, lack of innovation and diseases awareness.

The Ashanti Regional Veterinary Officer, Dr. Mabel Abudu, She disclosed that Atwima Nwabiagya North district has had some sporadic outbreaks of rabies both in animals and humans, a development which led to celebration of World Rabies Day in the enclave to create the awareness of this important but neglected disease.

She called for awareness and renewed commitment to fight and totally eradicate this deadly disease globally by 2030.

“I encourage everyone present here to take an active role in spreading the message of rabies prevention and also ensure that our homes and neighbourhood is free from rabies by the year 2030.” She urged

“Be reminded once again that rabies is 100% preventable. We must therefore strengthen the collaborations between the veterinary services, health professionals, the environmental sector, local and traditional authorities, as well as community members in order to eliminate this deadly disease, Dr. Abudu added.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi