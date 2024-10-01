Accra 2023 Games LOC Clarifies Expenditure

LOC members at the press briefing

The hue and cry about funds expended during the Accra 2023 Games by some politicians and pundits has stirred the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to lay the facts bare.

The Ranking Member on Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, Kobena Woyome, and social media commentators have dragged the hosting of the 13th Accra 2023 Games in the mud.

The false allegations has resulted in misinforming the public with particular reference to figures and expenditure for the Games.

And laying the facts bare in a press conference in Accra yesterday, Kwaku Ofosu Asare, chairman of the LOC zeroed in on keeping in the framework of Games management system, catering and insurance.

The LOC boss denied wild allegations like spending $15m to feed 500 athletes, instead of using same amount to provide international certified four-square meals for about 13,000 athletes for 21 days.

He expressed worry over why Woyome and media houses that discussed the hosting of the Games did not seek clarity with the LOC.

“…we are here to clarify issues on protocol agreement – a legal document governing the hosting of the Games as well as Games management system, catering and insurance.

“The LOC followed the Procurement Act guidelines by publishing in the national newspapers for job application.

“If you meet the requirements, you go through shortlisting-center Tender Review Board before contracts were awarded,” he pointed out.

He added, “Companies in charge of construction of projects at Borteyman were subject to Parliament’s approval.

“Woyome was misinforming the public without seeking clarity from the LOC.”

He gave the assurance that the Auditor General Report on the Games would be made public when it is ready, after submitting to the Sports Minister soon.

The LOC chairman stated that his outfit should at least be given some credit, taking into account the legacy the Games has bequeathed, leading to awarding Ghana the rights to host African athletics meet in 2026.

He expressed appreciation to government and all who contributed to the successful hosting of the Games that hosted 54 countries and 29 disciplines at nine venues from March 8 to 23, this year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum