Stanbic Toastmasters Clubs Shine In Abuja

Stanbic Toastmasters Clubs Team at the awards event

Three Toastmasters Clubs hosted by Stanbic Bank Ghana; Stanbic Spintex L&D Toastmasters Club, Stanbic Kumasi L&D Toastmasters Club and Stanbic Heights Toastmasters Club were recognised for their excellent performance at the Toastmasters Conference held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The clubs were recognised for their contributions towards personal and corporate development in leadership and communication. Stanbic Spintex and Stanbic Kumasi L&D Toastmasters Clubs attained a 10/10 perfect score in relation to the Distinguished Club Programs (DCP) Goals, while Stanbic Heights Toastmasters Club attained a 7/10 score. The Division Directorship passed from incumbent Division G Director, Gloria Bempong to another staff of Stanbic; Priscilla Araba Cournooh, reinforcing the bank’s commitment in growing women in leadership.

Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, acknowledged the achievements of the clubs and applauded them for the hard work. He said, “At Stanbic Bank, excellence is our hallmark, guiding everything we do. We take immense pride in the accomplishments of our three Toastmasters Clubs and encourage them to strive for greatness, establishing themselves as exemplary Toastmasters Clubs.”

Stanbic Toastmasters Clubs have consistently raised the bar of excellence, starting with Stanbic Heights Toastmasters Club which was chartered in 2018. This learning and development intervention for staff has not only given the opportunity for members to hone their communication and leadership skills but has also helped to improve self-confidence among individuals. It has also helped to drive highly engaged teams in meeting key business performance and personal goals.

Over the past six years, the clubs have consistently attained the coveted Distinguished Club Achievement status through a set of educational, training and membership programmes with recognitions at Division and District conferences and awards events.

At the event this year, two staff members, Maame Abokuma Baffoe and Beatrice Kweku-Duah, proudly displayed their talents alongside six of Ghana’s most skilled orators in a series of challenging contests. At the end of the programme, they emerged as second place and third place winners respectively for the International Speech & Evaluation Contest. Eight staff of Stanbic Bank were also crowned as triple crown awardees having completed three educational levels in a year!

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation whose interventions supports in building confidence and upskilling people in public speaking through a worldwide network of clubs. Founded in 1924, the organisation has some 270,000 members in 14,200 clubs across 148 countries.