DreamChild Foundation Honours Nik Amarteifio

Mr. Nik Amarteifio receiving his certificate of appreciation from Yvonne Asiedu

DreamChild Foundation, organisers of the HoodTalk Music Festival, has named Nik Amarteifio as international corporate ambassador for the foundation.

The foundation delivered the appointment to Mr. Nik Amarteifio at a short ceremony in Accra.

Yvonne Asiedu, DreamChild Foundation goodwill ambassador, presented to Mr. Amarteifio, the certificate of appreciation as the international corporate ambassador of the foundation.

Amarteifio is a co-founder and promoter of a host of business ventures spanning a cross-section of sectors in Ghana and across Africa. The sectors include mining, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and agribusiness.

The DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub recently held series of musical events dubbed “HoodTalk Music Concert” in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, among others.

HoodTalk Music Festival is a project initiated by the DreamChild Foundation to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss topical issues about their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

Its ‘HoodTalk’ project, BEATWAVES gathered, has already received endorsement from the Office of the President, and the foundation is also engaged with raising funds to build five paediatric clinics across Ghana.

It has also received endorsement from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO, as well as support from some corporate entities to enhance the success and reach of the music festival.

By George Clifford Owusu