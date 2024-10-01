Govt Boosts Teacher Development With Increased CPD Allowance

In a significant move to enhance the professional growth of teachers, the Akufo-Addo-led Government has announced an increase in the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance for both professional and non-professional teachers in pre-tertiary schools nationwide.

This development reflects the government’s commitment to supporting teachers in pursuing professional development and skills upgrades, ensuring they deliver effective teaching.

Background of the CPD Allowance

Introduced in 2020, the CPD allowance aims to enhance the professional growth of teachers and improve the quality of education. It provides financial support to professional and non-professional teachers in pre-tertiary schools to undertake training, acquire new teaching methodologies, and upgrade their skills.

The Increment

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said the CPD allowance for professional teachers has been increased from GH¢1,200 to GH¢2,400 annually, while non-professional teachers will now receive GH¢1,200, up from GH¢800.

Payments for these revised amounts have already been made to teachers.

Reactions from Teacher Unions

Meanwhile, the Teacher unions have been advocating for higher CPD allowances and increased basic pay for notable allowances.

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) President Angel Carbonu welcomed the increment, stating it’s part of the negotiated conditions of service.

Government’s Commitment

The government’s move demonstrates its commitment to raising the status of the teaching profession and supporting teachers.

This increase will enable teachers to invest in improving and upgrading their skills, keeping abreast with modern trends to assist in improving learning outcomes.

The increased CPD allowance is a positive step towards enhancing teacher development and improving the quality of education in Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe