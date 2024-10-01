King Promise Rocks Japan

King Promise

Afrobeat artiste, King Promise, made history as the first Ghanaian/African artiste to headline a show in Japan, delivering an electrifying performance at the R3/R2 Club Lounge in Tokyo.

As part of his ‘True To Self’ World Tour, the ‘5 Star’ hitmaker was welcomed with overwhelming love from fans and treated the audience to back-to-back hits.

King Promise thrilled the assembled audience by performing hits in a continuous stream during the presentation, leaving no detail overlooked.

Throughout his entire performance, his stagecraft and acting style were incredibly captivating.

He turned the venue on fire, making patrons dance and sing to show appreciation to his stage performance.

This is not King Promise’s first time performing in Asia. Earlier this year, he left fans in Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia, mesmerised with his performances.

His next tour stop will be in Australia on October 6, as he continues to push Ghanaian music to global stages.