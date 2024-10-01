Daddy Lumba Thrills Fans @ 60th Birthday

Daddy Lumba performing on stage

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, celebrated his birthday dubbed “Daddy Lumba @ 60” with friends and family last Sunday, September 29, at the Bay View Village, Atomic Junction in Accra.

The occasion was a display of affection, music, and respect for Daddy Lumba who has influenced Ghanaian music for many years.

It had an all-white dress code, and was attended by family, fans, celebrities and close friends who gathered to honour the music icon.

The event, which was organised by DL FM, a radio station owned by Daddy Lumba, kicked off at 8pm.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Ofori Amponsah, Serwaa Amihere, Okyeame Kwame, Nana Ama McBrown, Ras Kuuku, Empress Gifty, Nana Agyeman, Bro. Sammy, Roman Fada, Goodies, Kofi Asare Brako (Abatay), and others in the creative arts field.

There was never a shortage of amazing music, dancing and drinks during the six-hour event.

Daddy Lumba mounted the stage to give a sincere thank you, reminiscing about his musical career and expressing how touched he was by the abundance of affection.

He performed most of his popular hit songs to entertain fans. It was exciting to see the crowd’s reaction when Daddy Lumba unleashed some popular hit songs.

The evening’s high point was the unexpected performance by media personality Serwaa Amihere. Serwaa sang one of Daddy Lumba’s well-known songs on stage with him.

The audience, many of whom have been lovers of Daddy Lumba’s music for a long time, responded well to the performance.

Daddy Lumba’s good health thrilled a lot of Ghanaians, who toasted him on social media by posting their favourite songs from his repertoire of hits as well as happy recollections of him.

By George Clifford Owusu