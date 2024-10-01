NDC To Deploy Militants On Elections Day

Andrews Nana Akwasi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled a bold plan to safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s upcoming elections, amidst growing concerns about electoral credibility.

At the party’s campaign launch in Manhyia North constituency, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Andrews Nana Akwasi announced the formation of private security teams to protect ballot boxes.

A Vote of No Confidence

The NDC’s move is a direct response to mounting distrust in the Electoral Commission (EC).

The opposition party has repeatedly raised concerns about discrepancies in the voter register and the EC’s impartiality.

Citing fears of manipulation, the NDC has been pushing for a forensic audit of the register.

NDC’s Strategic Shift

By taking matters into its own hands, the NDC aims to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process.

“We will protect our ballots with our security teams,” Nana Akwasi declared, sending a strong message to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Party Confidence and Criticism

The campaign launch drew a massive crowd, with parliamentary candidate Hamza Swallah expressing optimism about the NDC’s chances.

Former Attorney General Betty Mould Iddrisu predicted significant gains in traditionally NPP-stronghold constituencies.

NPP Under Fire

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, NDC Regional Secretary, slammed the NPP for neglecting national stadiums and implementing a betting tax harmful to the public.

“The NPP’s mismanagement and lack of development have eroded trust in the government,” he argued.

