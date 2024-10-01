IPAC Discusses 2024 Voter Register

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is hosting an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, October 1, 2024, to discuss pressing issues with the Voters’ Register for the upcoming general election.

The meeting is being telecast live on the major Television Stations from Accra, facilitated by the Commission, bringing together various political parties to address concerns and suggestions on the Voters’ Register and other electoral processes.

Background

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been vocal about the integrity of the Voters’ Register, citing instances of voters being transferred without their consent.

In response, the Electoral Commission maintains that calls for a forensic audit are premature, as established processes to clean the register are still ongoing.

The discussion is expected to focus on measures to clean identifiable errors in the register, building consensus towards ensuring a robust register, addressing concerns and suggestions from political parties, and an online exhibition of the Provisional Voters’ Register for inspection and correction.

The Electoral Commission has assured that the production of the Final Voters Register is a process, requiring painstaking effort and ongoing processes.

With the December 7 polls looming, this meeting aims to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe