Korean Foundation Signs MoU With Ridge Hospital

Dr. Ralph Armah (third from left) and Bomin Yang displaying the MoU

THE KOREA Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), a public institution under the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) to strengthen its healthcare provision for its members.

The MoU aims to ensure Korean residents have access to seamless medical services at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

This includes comprehensive healthcare services with dedicated support for the Korean community in Ghana.

As part of the agreement, there will be regular updates on Ghana’s healthcare status, keeping the Korean community informed about important health-related news and policies.

This will strengthen healthcare awareness and ensure Korean residents are well-prepared to navigate the local healthcare landscape.

Country Director, KOFIH Ghana Office, Mr. Bomin Yang said the foundation, dedicated to enhancing global healthcare by supporting partner countries through medical support and capacity-building programmes since 2013, has been in great partnership with Ghana.

He said KOFIH has been actively involved in various projects over the past decade, including maternal and child health initiatives, medical device management, rehabilitation programmes for children with disabilities, strengthening laparoscopic surgery capabilities, and organising an invitational training programme in Korea for healthcare professionals.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between KOFIH and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and the Korean Residents Association of Ghana.

“These parties are formalising their partnership through a Medical Service Agreement (MSA) to enhance healthcare services for Korean residents in Ghana,” he said.

Dr. Ralph Armah – Medical Director, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commended the KOFIH for the initiatives that aim to seek the health status of Koreans who received intensive healthcare from the hospital.

Dr. Armah, who doubles as the KOFIH Global Alumni, having completed KOFIH’s invitational training programme, the Dr. LEE Jong-wook Fellowship Program, was excited with the provision of the agreement which allows healthcare practitioners to gain scholarships for training programmes.

The MoU was signed by Bomin Yang and Dr. Ralph Armah.

Present at the signing ceremony was Mr. Jin Gyun Kim – Consul (Police Attaché), Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Young Gyu Lee – President, Korean Residents Association of Ghana, Deputy Country Director, KOFIH Ghana, Kim Chae Eun and healthcare workers of the hospital.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke