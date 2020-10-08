‘Blay’s Heart Is With Kotoko’

Justtice Blay

The father of Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay, is ready to negotiate the transfer of his son to Asante Kotoko amid a ‘tapping up’ row that has engulfed the Ghanaian giants.

The midfielder’s father, John Blay, claims his son is desperate to join the Porcupine Warriors and he has no plans of returning to the two-time FA Cup holders.

Blay enjoyed a tremendous loan spell in Kumasi where he scored three goals in 18 matches.

But the midfielder is angling for a move away from the Mauve & Yellows amid a ‘tapping up’ row involving Asante Kotoko.

Medeama have vowed to drag Asante Kotoko to the Ghana Football Association for the illegal ‘tapping’ of their star man.

But John Blay has said that he is ready to negotiate the transfer of his son to Asante Kotoko.

“I’m ready to help Kotoko to negotiate with Medeama to secure the service of my son,” he told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

“I’ve supported all the teams my son has played, from Eleven Wise, Medeama, and Kotoko. So now, if my son has decided to play for Kotoko, I can’t prevent him from moving to his dream team. I am hoping that Kotoko will have fruitful negotiations with Medeama’s president, Moses Parker.”

“My son’s heart is definitely with Kotoko. Since he moved to Kotoko, he has become popular, especially after scoring that goal against Hearts of Oak in Accra.

“Blay is my son and not Moses Parker’s son, so I am ready to help Kotoko to negotiate with Medeama to secure his service. I’m ready to meet Kotoko in Tarkwa to negotiate on my son’s behalf.”